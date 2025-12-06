6 New Dating Trends to Watch Out for 2026

Each year—or really each month, it seems—new dating trends emerge, reflecting the dire state of today’s dating world. From throning to stack dating to vibe dating, these trends can range from mildly concerning to downright toxic.

As 2026 approaches, however, it seems things might actually be looking up.

Videos by VICE

“We’re watching dating transform in real time,” says Sam Mann, AI Companion Expert at Flirtcam.ai, a virtual companionship platform. “2026 will be the year people stop trying to fit into traditional moulds and start creating relationships that actually work for them.”

Wondering what’s in store for the new year? Here are six dating trends to expect in 2026.

1. Digital Detox Dating

2026 might finally be the year of no dating apps—at least for some singles.

“There’s a growing fatigue with endless swiping,” says Mann. “Singles are craving real conversations without the pressure of performing for an algorithm.”

This means more people will try mingling in person rather than over the phone. For example, this might look like attending an event at a local coffee shop or joining a running club to meet new people in your area.

2. AI Companionship

Remember when the movie Her—which follows a man who falls in love with a digital operating system—used to seem completely far-fetched and ridiculous? This is one trend I can’t get behind, but unfortunately, it might become reality for many burnt-out daters.

“AI companions fill a gap for people who want connection on their own terms,” Mann explains. “Whether it’s practising vulnerability, exploring desires safely, or simply having someone to talk to at 3 am, these platforms are meeting real emotional needs.”

Of course, there’s the obvious downside to this: you’re forming a connection with a robot, not an actual human being. This can certainly perpetuate loneliness and sabotage genuine relationships.

3. Freedom-Framed Dating

Having standards for your relationships and romantic partners isn’t a bad idea, but being too rigid with them can prevent you from forming authentic connections. However, more daters are dropping their expectations and letting their heart lead the way.

“The checklist mentality is dying,” says Mann. “People are discovering attraction in unexpected places and being upfront about what they want rather than playing guessing games.”

4. Career Compatibility

A lack of compatibility is a common issue in many relationships, especially when it comes to lifestyle differences and long-term goals. For example, if one partner is particularly ambitious and hustles at the office most days, while the other is less career-motivated and uninterested in climbing the corporate ladder, a disconnect and even resentment might arise.

Additionally, conflicting schedules can create a disconnect in even the best relationships.

“If someone works night shifts and you’re a morning person, that matters,” Mann says. “If they want to retire early and you’re building an empire, that’s worth discussing upfront.”

5. Eco-Dating

Increasingly, more individuals are prioritizing environmentally conscious partners. Values are a crucial compatibility marker in relationships, and if someone is conscious about their environmental commitments and sustainability, they’ll seek that in a partner, too.

“Values matter more than ever,” says Mann. “If you’re composting and they’re buying fast fashion, that mismatch can be a deal-breaker.”

6. Solo Partnership

Of course, the most important relationship will always be the one you have with yourself. Some singles are viewing this self-commitment as a solo partnership.

“Self-partnership is valid,” says Mann. “People are investing in themselves, their friendships, and their personal development instead of forcing relationships that don’t serve them.”