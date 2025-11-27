What Is ‘Stack Dating’ and Why Is Gen Z Obsessed With It?

Gen Z is all about efficiency—even when it comes to dating. They don’t have time to space out multiple dates over the span of a month or two, nor do they want to waste valuable free time on people they might never see again.

That’s why so many daters are “stack dating,” which involves scheduling multiple dates in a short period (e.g., just one single day). Not only does this allow them to get to know various people through a speed-dating-like technique, but it also ensures they’re not becoming too invested in one person too soon.

Here’s what you should know about stack dating…

What ‘Stack Dating’ Actually Is, and Why Gen Z Loves It

According to an article on Men’s Health, “stack dating” refers to scheduling back-to-back first dates, typically within the same day. For example, you might schedule a morning coffee date with one person, a lunch date with another, a dinner date with a third, and then drinks with a fourth.

Honestly, to me, it sounds exhausting. But to some, it’s a more convenient, efficient way to meet other singles and hopefully make a match. And hey, if one of the dates goes particularly well, then you can always cancel the second, third, or fourth—hopefully not too last-minute, though.

Why Is Stack Dating Popular?

Stack dating has become a popular way to navigate the dating scene, as it prevents you from putting all your eggs in one basket too soon. Of course, for the easily socially depleted type, it’s also a recipe for burnout.

However, many prefer this dating trend above others, as it allows you to plan dates when they’re most convenient for you. Rather than spacing out multiple dates among your busy weekend schedule, taking away various weekend nights to avoid back-to-back outings, you’re fitting them in during your free time without worrying about stacking them too close together.

This method allows you to save time and take a more lighthearted approach to dating. With multiple dates scheduled in just one day, you don’t have as much time to ruminate or stress about what might go wrong. Instead, you’re exposing yourself to speed dating and potentially becoming more comfortable with the otherwise intimidating idea of first dates.

Pros of Stack Dating

1. It’s More Efficient

Stack dating is arguably one of the most efficient dating trends—without having as many toxic side effects as others. You don’t owe anyone loyalty early on in dating, so scheduling more than one first date on the same day shouldn’t deter anyone. Like speed dating, it’s a great way to get to know new people while exploring your wants and needs in a relationship.

2. It Offers You More Dating Exposure

First dates can be terrifying for someone new to singlehood, but the more you expose yourself to them, the less power they will hold over you. Through stack dating, you will actively work through first date discomfort and build your confidence while learning more about yourself in the process.

3. It Alleviates Pressure

When you casually date multiple people, you allow yourself to build more authentic connections. Odds are, you’re showing up to these dates feeling more relaxed and less worried about whether it will lead to something serious, as you’re not focusing on just one person too soon. If a relationship is meant to flourish, it will unfold naturally.

4. It Prevents Early Attachment

Rather than investing in a relationship after just one date, you’re forced to give multiple people a chance. In fact, when stack dating, you’re more likely to take your time getting to know your dates and less time trying to force a connection.