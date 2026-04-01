4 Questions to Ask Yourself Under Tonight’s Full Pink Moon

Tonight’s full pink moon occurs in the lighthearted, harmonious sign of Libra, ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and love. With this full moon comes a wave of levity, romanticism, and balance.

Most full moons mark a time to forgive, release, and express gratitude. However, each also carries its own unique energy. As the first full moon of spring, this one focuses on finding beauty (beyond the surface) and tending to your needs.

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Here are five questions to ask yourself during tonight’s full pink moon.

1. In What Ways Are You Being Superficial?

Libra is often associated with beauty, but it extends far beyond superficial appearances. Maybe you’re struggling with your confidence, or perhaps you’ve been defining your value through your looks. Whatever the case, try not to get caught up in superficial values. True beauty radiates from within you. When you’re aligned with your truth, pursuing your passion, and standing firm in your beliefs, your energy becomes magnetic.

While you deserve to feel attractive and tend to your body with gentle care, make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons. You don’t need to meet unrealistic standards or spend hundreds on beauty products. Speaking kindly to yourself, moving with quiet confidence, and knowing your worth will make you glow unlike any trending makeup routine.

2. How Have You Been Neglecting Yourself?

Libra is all about balance, making this full moon the perfect time to reflect on imbalances in your own life. The shadow side of this air sign is its tendency to overgive and people-please. If you’ve fallen into this habit lately, ask yourself where you’ve been neglecting your own needs to meet others’. Perhaps you’ve been overly accommodating of your partner to keep the peace in your relationship, or maybe you feel you’re the only one trying in your friendship.

Pull your energy back to yourself—not to punish others but to nurture yourself. Communicate any resentment that might be building, and voice your wants/needs. They are just as important as anyone else’s.

3. Where Have You Been Giving Your Power Away?

A healed Libra is incredibly powerful, but an unhealed one can get caught up in others’ opinions or judgments. During this full moon, reflect on where you might be giving away your power. Perhaps you’ve been overly relying on others’ perspectives on your own life matters, or maybe you’ve been keeping quiet to keep the peace.

Don’t let anyone silence your voice or dim your light. This pink full moon is the perfect time to call back your power and trust your intuition. You know yourself better than anyone else. Start acting in alignment with your own opinions, morals, and values, and watch how you blossom.

4. How Might You Cultivate More Beauty in Your Life?

As noted earlier, Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of romance and beauty. This full moon asks you to seek beauty in your everyday life, even in the small things.

For example, right now, I’m writing at my local cafe, where I spend most of my workdays. But today, I’m paying extra close attention to the fresh flowers on the table, the large windows exposing the view of budding trees against dark clouds, the chatter and laughter of friends meeting for coffee, and the sweet taste of my vanilla latte. Beauty and pleasure are in these intimate moments. Sometimes, we just have to be willing to notice it.