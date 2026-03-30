April’s Full Pink Moon Invites You to Create a Fresh Start for Spring

Are you ready for April’s full moon? Occurring on April 1, this particular full moon will kickstart the month ahead, allowing you to release anything that’s out of alignment. This will open you up to new opportunities and chance encounters in the upcoming weeks.

The Libra full moon will occur on Wednesday, April 1, at 10:12 p.m. EDT. This spring moon is also called the Pink Moon, and if it’s clear outside, you can watch it rise above the horizon during the evening hours.

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What Is the Pink Moon?

April’s full moon is referred to as the Pink Moon—a particularly charming spring title.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “While the name ‘Pink Moon’ might suggest a rosy-colored Moon, the reality is a bit less magical. The name comes from the early spring bloom of a wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata, commonly known as creeping phlox or moss phlox. This flower, often called ‘moss pink,’ was in full bloom around April’s Full Moon.”

“Thanks to this seasonal connection, the April Full Moon became known as the Pink Moon!” the outlet reports.

Significance of the Paschal Moon

This particular moon is the first full moon of spring, also known as the Paschal Moon, and is a significant celestial event. In fact, it actually dictates the date of Easter.

As The Old Farmer’s Almanac states, “April’s Full Moon has religious significance as well. In Christianity, it’s known as the Lenten Moon if it’s the last Full Moon of winter (before the spring equinox) or the Paschal Full Moon if it’s the first ecclesiastical Full Moon of spring (after the equinox).”

How to Celebrate April’s Pink Moon

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate this full moon, you’re in the right place.

As the first full moon of the spring season, the Paschal Moon provides a unique opportunity to release any stagnant energy from winter. As you shed what no longer serves you, you naturally make room for what does.

This is a great time to reflect on what’s working (and not working) in your life right now. For example, which (if any) of your relationships are holding you back, and which are fueling your highest good? You don’t need to make any drastic decisions, like cutting off a friend or breaking up with a partner. Just practice more self-awareness and honest reflection when evaluating your most intimate connections.

Additionally, consider any areas of your life where you feel stuck or unfulfilled. Maybe your career no longer feels like a fit, or perhaps you’re noticing old fears or insecurities standing in your way. Consider ways you can release these emotions and strive for more aligned opportunities. Again, you don’t need to make changes right away. Sometimes, it helps just to jot down your thoughts and take small steps toward a brighter path.

Use this full moon as a time to meditate, journal, or even write letters of release. These often help purge negative energy, allowing you to fully process your feelings without having to confront the issue head-on just yet. The less attachment you have, the easier it will be to walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t serve your highest good.