‘Throning’ Is a New Dating Trend, and I’m About to Rip My Hair Out

I don’t know about you, but all these “trends” and “theories” are driving me a little nuts—especially when it comes to dating. Apparently, every emotion or pattern has to become its own branded concept, removing humanity from the equation altogether.

Anyway, I digress.

Videos by VICE

One new dating trend that is taking the internet by storm is “throning”—and it’s already pissing me off.

“Throning is dating someone who, via association, increases your reputation and ego,” said relationship specialist Siddharrth S. Kumaar, per the HT.

So, basically, people enter relationships with the primary intention of boosting their own ego. Sounds healthy and authentic!

*Rolls eyes in hopeless romantic who still somehow believes in love.*

“The motivation behind throning often stems from a desire for social validation, access to exclusive social circles, a boost in self-esteem, and increased social media influence,” explained Delhi-based relationship expert Kalpana Singh.

“Relationships based solely on social climbing lack the foundation of shared interests, affection, and intimacy,” Singh added. “’Throning’ prioritizes influence over genuine connection.”

Who woulda thought?!

Many of us have likely already experienced or witnessed this type of relationship. To me, it seems similar to concepts like “gold-digging” or “idolization.” And in my experience, if someone places you on a pedestal—or if you place someone else on a pedestal—you’re in for a disaster.

This begs the question: what happens when that person—you know, the real human being with real human needs and real human flaws—inevitably falls off that pedestal or shows a crack or two? Do you just…run for the hills, in search of the next shiny thing?

From what I’ve seen and experienced—yeah, probably.

My advice? Find someone who values you for who you are, not for what you can do for them—and vice versa. Unfortunately, especially in the beginning, it can be hard to tell the difference. But in time, the truth will reveal itself.