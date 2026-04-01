The Male G-Spot Isn’t Where You Think It Is

There’s so much myth built around the mythical G-spot, mostly by ignorant men. Yet, all this time, men have had their own version of the G-spot, a part of the penis that is especially sensitive to stimulation. You may have heard of it before, but according to a new study published in the journal Andrology, researchers may have finally pinned down what a lot of people already suspected: that this rumored male G spot isn’t where textbooks said it was.

Researchers led by Alfonso Cepeda-Emiliani found that the primary erogenous zone is something called the frenular delta, a small, triangular area on the underside of the penis where the head meets the shaft.

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Obviously, it’s not new new. It didn’t suddenly start appearing in men worldwide. But in terms of medical recognition, it’s a relatively new part of the male anatomy to be acknowledged. This comes hot on the heels of another recent announcement that I covered, this one of the mapping of the complex and previously mysterious nerve network that makes up the clitoris, the female nerve cluster responsible for sexual pleasure.

It Turns Out The Male G-Spot Isn’t Where You (Probably) Think It Is

The commonly accepted idea of where the primary source of male sexual pleasure was derived centered on the glans, a.k.a. the head of the penis. But when researchers examined tissue samples under a microscope, they found that the frenular delta was much more densely packed with nerve endings and specialized sensory receptors than the glans. It’s a tightly packed network of nerves built for detecting fine touch and movement.

Like the clitoris, the frenular delta has not had the study it probably deserved, and is often ignored in medical training and literature despite its playing a central role in male sexual pleasure.

Better understanding this nerve cluster has far-reaching consequences, like better understanding how circumcision might destroy or dampen sexual pleasure in men, as some circumcision techniques can remove the frenulum entirely, either dampening sexual sensations or killing them entirely.

All told, research on the frenular delta and the mapping of clitoral nerves fills massive gaps in our knowledge of the basic parts and functions of human anatomy. This is especially true when it comes to sexual function, much of which stems from a baseline discomfort in covering the subject, a discomfort that science should have been free of decades ago.