7 Dating Habits That Feel Romantic at First but Are Actually Huge Red Flags

The early stage of a relationship can make people view things through very rosy glasses. Someone seems deeply invested, highly attentive, maybe a little intense, and it feels like you’ve finally found someone who is super into you.

Sometimes that chemistry is real. Sometimes it’s the first layer of something controlling. That confusion is part of what makes early red flags so easy to miss. The Office on Women’s Health includes extreme jealousy, monitoring, and isolation among the warning signs of abuse, and lots of those behaviors happen way before anyone calls them what they are. Or has an idea that it’s even happening.

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These are some of the relationship habits that might feel romantic at first, but could be big “run” signals:

At first, nonstop texting can feel flattering. Then it becomes a requirement. If someone expects immediate replies, gets irritated when you miss a call, or starts acting like constant communication is the same thing as closeness, that’s not romance, it’s surveillance. The Office on Women’s Health lists demanding immediate replies and monitoring your whereabouts as warning signs. Its dating-abuse guidance also includes repeated unwanted calls or texts and using technology to control who you see.

2. Their jealousy gets framed as devotion

A partner who acts possessive can seem very invested in the beginning. That image doesn’t age well. The CDC identifies jealousy and possessiveness as relationship conflict factors linked with intimate partner violence, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline says extreme jealousy is a common warning sign. Anyone trying to sell control as proof of love is offering a pretty lousy deal.

3. They push the relationship into overdrive

There’s a difference between excitement and somebody trying to manufacture a bond before you’ve had time to think. The Australian government’s eSafety Commissioner says love bombing can be an early sign of coercive control, describing it as over-the-top romantic gestures or comments that create a strong emotional bond and then get used to manipulate or pressure someone. It can feel passionate at first, until saying “no” starts becoming a problem.

4. They call isolation “protecting your peace”

Sometimes it starts with little comments about who’s “bad for you” or who drains your energy. Then, slowly, the relationship starts revolving around who they approve of. The Office on Women’s Health includes pulling someone away from friends and family among its warning signs.

5. They want your passwords because they’re “open books”

Sharing things voluntarily is one thing. Feeling like someone expects full access to your phone, passwords, and private conversations is something else entirely. Experts say demands for that level of access can be a warning sign, especially when they come wrapped in talk about honesty or transparency. That “closeness” can get controlling very fast.

6. Every conflict somehow becomes your fault

In the beginning, this can hide inside “honesty” or a partner who says they just care a lot. Over time, it starts to look like blame, defensiveness, and the slow erosion of your confidence. Experts say emotional abuse often works this way. It chips away at your sense of stability until you’re second-guessing yourself more than the actual relationship. No, you’re not crazy.

7. They make you feel responsible for managing their emotions

Sometimes this gets mistaken for real emotional intimacy because it makes one person feel needed right away. But when a partner expects you to absorb every reaction, smooth over every blowup, and keep things emotionally functional, the relationship can start feeling heavy in a bad way. The CDC says psychological aggression and coercive control can come out of patterns that keep one person shouldering most of the emotional burden.

So many of these habits get romanticized because they can look intense, passionate, and highly committed in the early stretch. That doesn’t make them healthy, though. The CDC’s latest data brief says nearly 43.5 million U.S. women and 20.7 million men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, which is a startling reminder that “small” controlling behaviors don’t always stay small.

The better question early on is pretty simple. Does this person make life feel bigger, safer, and more honest, or does their attention feel like it comes at a cost?

If you’ve experienced controlling or abusive behavior, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, text START to 88788, or visit TheHotline.org for free, confidential support 24/7.