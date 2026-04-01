WWE NXT Stars Got Into a Fight in Front of a New York City Hot Dog Cart, and the Footage Is Hilarious

Two frenemies—WWE NXT’s Sol Ruca and Zaria—have taken their heated rivalry to the streets of New York City. The former teammates were caught in a screaming match outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, ahead of NXT, near several street vendors selling hot dogs and other goods. Nikkita Lyons and Kali Armstrong rushed to pull the two apart and stop the fight from escalating further.

Sol Ruca Speaks Out Against Zaria

“I can understand jealousy… but what I can’t understand is letting it fester and turning it into resentment instead of acknowledging it, identifying the root cause and using it to fuel your personal growth… and what I’m supposed to apologize for you being jealous of me??” Ruca wrote on X.

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The promising young NXT star who wrestled on John Cena’s retirement tour added more fuel to the fire, calling Zaria out for not knowing how to communicate effectively.

“Not to mention trying to slow down my momentum just to make you more comfortable is crazy work,” Ruca added. “I never once thought of you as second to me, but you did. It’s not my fault you don’t know how to communicate your feelings in a constructive way and work with me to get what you want.”

Ruca and Zaria will put things to rest at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 4th in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the first time that the event hasn’t taken place over WrestleMania weekend. In addition, Joe Hendry puts the NXT Championship on the line against Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and Tony D’Angelo. Jacy Jane will put her Women’s NXT Championship on the line against either Kendal Grey or Lola Vice. Myles Borne defends the North American Championship against a recent NXT returnee, Johnny Gargano.

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