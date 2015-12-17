The NASA Engineer on a Feminist Voyage

Broadly spends “A Day With” Denisse Aranda, an engineer working on NASA’s Radx program, a high-altitude balloon project that aims to measure the amount of radiation we’re exposed to when we fly. Denisse spends her days working with a talented team of engineers at NASA, but at night and on weekends she cruises around Virginia Beach in her red corvette and explores her passion for dance.



Whether it’s acclimating to life in Virginia after growing up in Venezuela, teaching herself how to fix cars, or holding her own in a male-dominated industry, Denisse is always up for a challenge. While there are few female role models in her field of work, Denisse plans to be her own role model and help to elevate the work of other women in engineering.

Denisse takes a break from her busy schedule to share her thoughts on the challenges and successes in personal and professional life, and explains her plan to cement her legacy as “a girl on fire in a fast red car.”

