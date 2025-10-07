A Pub Postponed Its Psychic Night Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances,’ and Everyone’s Laughing

A pub in Northumberland announced that it was rescheduling an event due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The kicker? The postponed event was supposed to feature a psychic.

Apparently, the psychic didn’t pick up on these unanticipated disruptions.

Psychic Fails to Predict ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

The Snowy Owl in Cramlington shared the hilarious announcement on their Instagram page, stating: “Sorry for any inconvenience caused we are having to rearrange our stand up physic [sic] night from Monday 6th October. It will now be taken place on Monday 3rd November at 6:30pm.”

A Newcastle resident named Peter Larsen poked fun at the irony of the pub’s statement.

“It’s happened!” he wrote on X with a screenshot of the Instagram post.

“I’m surprised they didn’t see it coming, does the psychic powers only work sometimes during the day,” one person quipped on X.

Another commented on the misspelling of psychic. “Give the physicist a break, would be a different story if it was a psychic,” they joked.

More About The Snowy Owl

The Snowy Owl pub has just less than 1,000 followers on Instagram. Its website labels the establishment as “a country pub in Cramlington.”

“Nestled on the edge of Northumberlandia, The Snowy Owl rests on the site of Plessy North Moor farm,” the website reads. “Originally owned by the Ridley family of Blagdon Hall, the building was named The Plessy Farm and has been rebuilt and restored at least three times since its original construction in 1600.”

As for their food, well, there are mixed reviews online, so you might want to consult your psychic to know whether a satisfying meal is in your future. The pub offers country pub classics, hearty dishes, and seasonal treats, as well as various ales, wines, and British gin.

And while the psychic might not be in, you can at least enjoy the atmosphere of luscious gardens and crackling log fires.