A Snickers Coffin Was This Man’s Dying Wish—and He Got One

A dying man had one, albeit strange, request for his funeral: a Snickers-themed coffin.

Paul Broome, a British man who worked as a Care Assistant for adults with learning disabilities, was known for his “quick wit and mischievous sense of humor,” according to his loved ones, per South West News Service. So when he joked about wanting to be buried in a coffin that resembled a chocolate bar, well, his loved ones assumed he was joking.

Videos by VICE

However, after Boome passed away, they quickly and hilariously realized he had written the request in his will.

So, though unorthodox in nature, his dying wish became a reality. Broome’s loved ones ensured his coffin looked just like a half-unwrapped Snickers bar—exactly the way he would have wanted it to be. On the side of the coffin reads “I’m nuts!” to honor the deceased’s sense of humor.

Sweet treat-loving man granted dying wish to be buried in a Snickers-inspired coffin: ‘Nuts’ https://t.co/BmIG9hyAq2 pic.twitter.com/FK80cdTTbZ — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2025

You know, I’m getting some ideas here. I happen to love Sour Patch Kids, and spending eternity in a candy-themed casket seems pretty epic.

If anything, this is a testament to who Broome was as a person.

“Paul’s family informed us that he was one of life’s true characters, and his farewell needed to reflect that,” said Ali Leggo, the funeral arranger for Broome’s ceremony.

I, for one, love it when people bring light to dark times. In the wake of something as serious as death, it’s beautiful that Broome sought a way to help his grieving loved ones remember not to take life so seriously.

“His quick wit and sense of humor touched so many people, and the coffin was a fitting tribute to his unique personality,” Leggo said.

“The family received nothing but positive feedback from those who attended, with many commenting on how the personal touches made the service a true celebration of Paul’s life,” she continued. “It was a privilege to help his family bring his final wishes to life.”