AEW WrestleDream: Hangman Page, Kris Statlander Confirmed for Title Defenses

The AEW men’s and women’s champions — Hangman Page and Kris Statlander — will defend their titles at AEW WrestleDream on October 18.

Page teamed with The Opps during a six-man tag match on AEW Dynamite this week. Afterwards, Joe felt disrespected by Page, which the champion explained wasn’t intentional. In fact, it’s because Page respects Joe that he will put the title on the line against him at WrestleDream.

“Part of the reason I am able to hold this championship now is because of what you did at All In, I won’t forget it,” Page said in a backstage segment with Renee Paquette. “So if you want a title match for this, I will give you one. I will give you a few weeks to prepare. At WrestleDream, Samoa Joe, it will be you and I, one-on-one for the World Championship. Samoa Joe, I look up to you, I respect you. You throw another fit like that at me, I will ruin your life.”

If Joe beats Page for the title it would mark his second run as AEW Men’s World Champion. His first reign began at Worlds End 2023 where he defeated MJF. The reign ended just four months later when Swerve Strickland won the championship.

Then there’s Kris Statlander who picked up her first AEW Women’s World Championship at All Out. She defeated “Timeless” Toni Storm, becoming the first woman in AEW to hold both the TBS title and Women’s World Championship.

Her first pay-per-view defense since winning will be against Storm in a rematch. When Statlander won, it was in a four-way scenario, so Storm wants to meet her one-on-one this time. The only other official bout for WrestleDream is Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an “I Quit” match, announced last week.

