Scientists Warn of Fertility Loss in Many Species Due to Climate Change

Earth is home to millions of species that have adapted to environments as diverse as deep ocean seabeds and chilly alpine peaks. But in our era of rapid climate change, driven by human activity, many of our planet’s lifeforms will struggle to survive the increased heat stress that comes from warming global temperatures, provoking concern about looming biodiversity losses.

To anticipate these challenges, many scientists have modeled the effect of “lethal temperatures”—the heat level that will kill any given species—across worldwide ecosystems and ranges. But a new study raises the prospect that mass sterilization, rather than fatal temperatures, may become the main driver of biodiversity loss in the era of climate change.

A team of researchers led by Steven Parratt, an evolutionary ecologist at the University of Liverpool, investigated this worrying and overlooked question by focusing on thermal fertility limits (TFLs). TFLs refer to the level of heat stress that can render a population infertile, a phenomenon that is known to occur in plants, insects, fish, corals, birds, and mammals, including humans, according to a study published on Monday in Nature Climate Change.

“Our work emphasizes that temperature-driven fertility losses may be a major threat to biodiversity during climate change,” Parratt and his colleagues said in the study. “We urgently need to understand the range of organisms likely to suffer thermal fertility losses in nature, and the traits that predict vulnerability.”

The researchers set out to probe the possible effects of heat stress on male fertility in fruit flies (Drosophila), insects that are widely used as model organisms across a variety of scientific studies.

Parratt’s team exposed males from 43 Drosophila species to four-hour pulses at temperatures ranging from benign to lethal. The males that survived were then allowed to freely mate with two different groups of females over the course of a week to assess their fertility both immediately after the heat stress, and after a more prolonged period.

The results revealed that 11 of the species experienced an 80 percent loss in fertility immediately after cooler-than-lethal heat exposure, or about 25 percent of the total sampled species. However, that number rose to 44 percent after a week, revealing that “rather than seeing a recovery of fertility over time, the impact of high temperatures on fertility was more pronounced seven days post heat stress,” according to the study.

The team also projected how these limits might affect the future fertility of one of the fruit fly species in the wild, and discovered that more than half of the areas that are currently cool enough for the insect to breed are likely to become too hot by 2060.

While the new research focuses on fruit flies, the implications of thermal fertility losses extends well beyond insects.

“If our data for Drosophila can be extrapolated to other organisms then male fertility losses at high temperatures may be common, occurring at substantially lower temperatures than lethality,” Parratt and his colleagues note in the study. “The limited data on fertility at extreme temperatures supports this, with high-temperature losses in male fertility observed in diverse organisms including some high-temperature-adapted species.”

“For instance, the zebra finch, a desert-dwelling organism with naturally high body temperature and good thermoregulation, shows substantial damage to sperm at temperatures it regularly experiences in nature,” the researchers added.

Although the study’s speculations beyond fruit flies are just that at the moment, it shows that scientists are just starting to reckon with the full scope of possible effects due to climate change. Indeed, the study underscores the challenges that wildlife around the world will face as heat levels spiral upwards, and the dire need to account for both thermal fertility limits and lethal temperatures in planning conservation efforts for the most vulnerable populations.

“Exploration of the physiological, genetic, behavioral and ecological mechanisms that underlie thermal fertility limits will now be an important step towards linking temperature-driven sterility with species’ responses to climate change,” Parratt’s team concluded.