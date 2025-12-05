This CD Player Is Better Than Anything We Had in the ’90s

Physical media is having a second heyday. There was always something special in the days when listening to music was more of a deliberate act than opening an app and mashing an on-screen button.

While most of us tooling around with vinyl records aren’t old enough to have grown up with vinyl, plenty of Millennials and Gen Xers are getting back into CDs, which carry with them a hit of nostalgia.

And if you’re younger and never grew up with CDs, then I’m a bit jealous of (and happy for) you, because the FiiO DM15 R2R is leagues better than the comparative junk we had to use back in the CD player’s heyday.

the feature set

Aside from your regular CDs bought from stores, you’ll be able to play any old CDs that you burned in your youth, thanks to the FiiO’s ability to read WAV, WMA, FLAC, AAC, and MP3 file formats, too.

Not impressed yet? There are two old-fashioned headphone jacks: the standard 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm. You can also use its built-in Bluetooth to connect your Bluetooth headphones or earbuds.

Unlike the old Sony Discman that ate AA batteries like a club kid pops pills at a 3 AM nightclub, the FiiO has an internal, rechargeable battery that offers seven hours of runtime before needing a recharge.

The downside, of course, is that, unlike a CD player that uses replaceable batteries, you have to stop to recharge. But if you’ve been listening for seven hours straight, give your eardrums a rest.

Play the silent game or something. Besides, it won’t take that long since it supports PD 3.0 quick charging through its USB-C port. Thank Apos for including a USB-C, too. I cringe every time I see a new device come out with USB-A. That’s legacy tech these days.

The FiiO DM15 R2R is available for pre-order now for $270. The red and silver versions ship out on December 9, and the black and white versions ship out on January 9.