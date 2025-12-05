Dji’s Nightmare, the Antigravity A1 Drone, Just Launched

To say DJI, the Chinese company that utterly dominates the consumer drone market, is embattled would be putting it lightly. Fending off a threat by the US government to revoke its ability to sell drones in the US market, with an impending decision deadline of December 23, 2025, it now has to contend with the launch of a new drone brand honing in on its territory.

Antigravity’s debut model, the A1, goes on sale today. And it’s not just any old drone. It features a 360-degree camera and a somewhat novel way of using hand gestures and head tracking to fly it.

Antigravity was incubated by Insta360, a brand most known for its 360-degree action video cameras and webcams. That means the latter company provided material support in helping to form Antigravity.

Being a 360-degree camera drone, the operator controls the A1 differently from a typical drone, which works through control sticks on the handheld controller. So it may take a bit of practice if you’re used to your DJI drone.

On the A1, the operator looks through a pair of Vision Goggles worn over the head, which show the drone’s point of view and track head movements, so the operator just has to look wherever they want the on-drone camera to look. To control the drone’s movements, the operator uses hand gestures through the Antigravity Grip Controller.

Prices for the Antigravity A1 start at $1,599 for the standard bundle, which includes a carry case and four spare propellers, because Antigravity knows you’re going to whip a couple of them off by accident sooner or later.

DJI isn’t just taking Antigravity’s move into its market dominance lying down. They’ve got their own 360-degree camera drone launching in January 2026, the Avata 360. Supposing that the US government allows DJI to continue selling drones in the US come December 23, we should have a heck of a competition on our hands next year.