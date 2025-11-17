DJI’s Got an Answer for the Insta360 Drone Everyone’s Drooling Over

Normally when we say get ready for a drone battle, we’re referencing a dour-faced news article, because we’re living in the future and it doesn’t look all that different from the alternate reality foretold in The Terminator.

This one’s more fun and lighthearted, even if the two opponents involved may feel like one has declared its intention to wage all-out war on the other’s long-established territory. Here’s how DJI, the latter player in this game, plans to defend its mantle as the world’s preeminent consumer drone company.

DJI Avata 360 – Credit: Quadro News via Igor Bogdanov

the king and the challenger

It was only three months ago that Insta360 yanked the wraps off its own entry into the consumer market. They even launched a new brand called Antigravity to handle their own drone business.

When it comes to market in January 2026, it’ll be the world’s first 8K-resolution, 360-degree camera drone. Hell, this is a company that’s handing out solid gold computer keyboard pieces like they were Chiclets. Maybe DJI is right to be nervous.

DJI, on the other hand, is on the back foot as it fends off a potential, impending federal ban on selling new drones in the US. Supposing it avoids that fate when the December deadline is up, the US will ostensibly get the Avata 360, its own 360-degree camera drone set to defend its market territory against Antigravity’s incursion/.

We got a leaked image of the Avata 360, thanks to Igor Bogdanov over at Quadro News, who provided a sneak peek via a post on X.com on November 10. You can find more leaked photos of the Avata 360 over at The New Camera.

There’s no official announcement yet from DJI on when to expect the Avata 360, or even on when to expect the official announcement. We’ll keep our eyes glued to the sky (or the monitor) for news to report as soon as we hear it.