Alex Jones’s Infowars Will Be Sold to Pay Sandy Hook Families

Alex Jones will have to auction off his assets to cover the over $1 billion in damages he owes to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims—including his media brand Infowars. The decision is expected to be approved by the US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez.

The judge will oversee the sale of Infowars assets beginning in November. The items up for auction will range from physical objects like studio equipment to intangibles like trademarks and copyrighted materials.

This is all fallout from Jones’ 2022 bankruptcy filing after he lost defamation lawsuits for lying about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting being a staged event or a “false flag” operation. Victims’ families testified about the trauma of having been harassed and sent numerous threats from Jones’ supporters throughout the entire legal saga.

Jones has suggested that there are “a bunch of patriot buyers” interested in buying some of his auctioned items—implying that he hopes fans of his buy his items and trademarks so he can continue his operations at some point down the line.

Jones has vowed to continue his media presence despite it all, suggesting that he might launch a new website or simply use his social media accounts to disseminate his lies and conspiracies. That last part might get a little complicated soon since Christopher Murray, the trustee overseeing Jones’s bankruptcy case, said that he may seek court permission to liquidate Jones’s personal social media accounts, too.

Jones was ordered to pay $1.5 billion but only has $9 million personal assets, according to court filings. Free Speech Systems, the company he owns, has $6 million in cash on hand and around $1.2 million worth of inventory.

The auction for Infowars intellectual property will begin on November 13, with further auctions for physical assets scheduled for December 10.