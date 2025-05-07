American Gen Z Parents Are Going Abroad to Give Birth—and They’re Not Looking Back

Gen Z is hopping on planes for more than adventure—they’re doing it to have babies. A growing number of young American parents are choosing to give birth outside the U.S., often in countries with better healthcare, more generous parental leave, and cheaper delivery costs. According to a new survey from Greenback Expat Tax Services, more than one in four Gen Z expats have already given birth abroad—and nearly two-thirds say they’re planning to.

The motivations go way beyond wanderlust. Rising living costs, a shaky U.S. healthcare system, and unease about political instability and citizenship laws are all pushing younger parents toward international delivery rooms. Compared to the U.S., countries like Canada, the UK, Australia, and Germany offer a smoother, often more affordable experience.

Among all U.S. expats surveyed, 54% had already had a child while living abroad. Millennials lead the charge with nearly 3 in 5 reporting overseas births, but Gen Z is right behind—28% have already done it, and 63% are thinking about it.

Why Gen Z Parents Are Having Babies Outside the U.S.

Concerns are common at first. More than half of both millennials and Gen Z expats were initially uneasy about giving birth in a foreign country. But those who went through with it had no regrets—93% of millennials and 89% of Gen Z said they’d recommend the experience.

Medical care quality, citizenship benefits, delivery costs, and leave policies ranked highest on the list of priorities. Around 80% of parents found the birth process more affordable abroad. Many also considered the long-term perks: countries offering birthright citizenship or dual nationality can give kids access to better travel, education, and global work options. Three in four expats said they’d pick a birth country specifically for these benefits.

Not everyone is completely sold. Nearly 1 in 3 expats said they’d consider returning to the U.S. for childbirth to guarantee American citizenship for their baby. About 47% said family or friends pressured them to go that route. But many are standing firm—more than 1 in 5 said they’d still opt for giving birth abroad.

Some expats eventually make their way back to the States for family support, but for a rising number of Gen Z parents, raising a kid abroad feels less like a gamble and more like a life upgrade. With remote work loosening ties to geography and global mobility easier than ever, the next wave of American babies might be born with two passports and a head start. Spot two lines on that pregnancy test? Might be time to book a flight and a visa appointment.