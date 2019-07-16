André 3000 Playing the Flute in Public Is the Purest Story of 2019

André 3000 boasts a commendable resume. The 44-year-old born André Benjamin is one half of Outkast, one of the most iconic rap groups of all time. He’s also an actor, starring as Jimi Hendrix in 2013’s All Is by My Side, and most recently appearing in Claire Denis’ 2019 sci-fi art film High Life. Now, the iconic rapper has added becoming a flautist to his repertoire. That alone is an incredible development and it’s even better to realize one of the men behind Stankonia now walks around public places showing off his new talent.

Last month, Three Stacks was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport roaming the terminals and playing the flute. Traveler Antonia Cereijido recognized him, quickly snapped a photo with the rapper, and tweeted it out. According to Cereijido’s tweets, Benjamin was playing a Mayan double flute made by Guillermo Martinez at Quetzalcoatl Music. Cereijido’s post went viral and according to a CNN report, when they landed Benjamin was “very kind” about the potential invasion of privacy.

I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS André 3000!!! 😍😍😍😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tqQ4C8HBh1 — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 14, 2019

I just got off the phone with Guillermo Martinez the man who made Andres's beautiful flute. It's a Mayan double flute. He and his shop are doing incredible work by keeping the music if indigenous North American communities alive. Here is his website: https://t.co/Jgb9lbGsqh pic.twitter.com/33PESaDu9C — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 15, 2019

Fortunately, that was only the beginning of the saga as André 3000 and his Mayan Double Flute were spotted “at least a dozen times” around Philadelphia this month.

https://twitter.com/Russ_Jack/status/1148710833733722119

According to Russ Jack on Twitter, Benjamin said he was filming something in the area for two weeks. So it’s no surprise this wasn’t the only sighting.

So basically at #NN19 in Philly when me and a gang of Muslim activists were getting ice cream after dinner & chatting on sidewalk after the rain – good wholesome fun – when this guy was playing flute around us. And who else plays flute in public wholesome spaces?



ANDRE 3000. pic.twitter.com/dCk60tWtYq — Taz (@TazzyStar) July 12, 2019

While the flute may seem like a left-field choice for André 3000, the rapper did play the bass clarinet on his latest EP, 2018’s Look Ma No Hands. It scans that in his post-Outkast career, Benjamin has been following his bliss much like his bandmate Big Boi, who has taken up obsessing over Kate Bush and having pet exotic owls, Hootie and Hoodini.