Disney Brought Walt Back to Life as a Creepily Realistic Animatronic Robot

Ever been to the Uncanny Valley? It’s a location that exists entirely in the mind. The Uncanny Valley is a term given to the inherent creepiness of witnessing something that resembles a human being very closely but is off in some slight way.

Things that seem nothing like people don’t trigger the creeping unease of the Uncanny Valley. That’s why Babar the Elephant King seems like a perfectly decent chap, aside from his monarchism.

And things that look, move, and speak exactly like humans, well, they’re convincing enough that we accept them without disgust, at least viscerally and not in grandiose theory. But things that get close, yet not close enough, tend to creep us the fuck out.

Does the video of Disney’s new animatronic Walt Disney rest in the Uncanny Valley for you? Take a quick peek at the video below. I’ll say that the most shocking thing about it was how realistic Disney’s “Imagineers” made him seem. Even his fingers move.

NEW: Here’s a new look at the Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic standing up from his desk in the new show “Walt Disney – A Magical Life,” debuting on July 17 at Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/ApJhgSyfFY — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 14, 2025

Robot Walt Disney: lifelike or too lifelike?

The show, titled “Walt Disney—A Magical Life,” opens July 17 at Disneyland. That’s the original location in California, for you folks who mix it up with Florida’s Disney World.

“Guests will discover him in a re-creation of his office at the Studio, where he’ll share a few stories and thoughts on his career and philosophy,” writes Disney in a blog post announcing the show’s opening.

“Taken from recordings spanning decades, Walt’s words were seamlessly blended to create these ‘great moments’ for the performance.”

Disney’s blog post reveals a few more spoilerific details about the show, so if you think you’ll end up seeing Walt in person, I’d recommend avoiding it beforehand.

If you’re in the area and planning a trip to Disneyland, you can catch Walt at the Main Street Opera House theater beginning July 17, 2025, which happens to be the 70th anniversary of the park.