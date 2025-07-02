The Apple TV 4K Streaming Box Got a Rare Sale

Look, I won’t bullshit you. I’ve seen better deals on tech products than $10 off a $130 device. Have I seen better deals on the rather fantastic Apple TV 4K, the 3rd (and latest) generation model? No, I don’t think so. This is a device that rarely goes on sale.

Should $100 off sway you into buying one if you weren’t already considering it? Probably not. The Roku Ultra 4K is cheaper and almost as fast. But if you were already tempted by the Apple TV 4K’s unmatched, top-of-the-heap speed and its classy aluminum remote, then you may as well take advantage of this little deal while you can. Ten bucks is 10 bucks.

Speed is expensive. Take it from a guy who’s spent the better part of his life wrapped up in cars and motorcycles. Everything, from phones to computers to internet broadband, costs more when you want to go fast.

It didn’t nab the top spot in my guide to the best streaming devices because of its price, but I gave it a place of honor because it really is a high-quality device. The deal won’t offset the price difference between it and the Roku Ultra 4K (on sale right now for $80), though.

When I tested the Apple device, I was left mind-blown at how incredibly fast it was, even compared to other premium streaming devices, and I wrote stuff like, “Navigating the screens is so quick, it feels like I’m using my mind to control it psychically. It really is impressive.”

The Apple TV 4K I chose to highlight is the 64GB version, which comes with 64GB of onboard storage. It lacks the Ethernet port of the 128GB version, so if you want to use a wired connection, either because you have poor Wi-Fi reception in your TV room or you want the most blazing fast speeds you can eke out, then you have to spring for the pricer Apple TV 4K.

Luckily for you, the $10 off deal is valid for the 128B version, too, if that’s your cup of tea.