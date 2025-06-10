Asuka’s WWE Return Finally Confirmed

After a year away from the ring, Asuka is finally returning to WWE. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion sustained a knee injury in a match last March, leading to her and Kairi Sane dropping the titles. She took time off to get surgery and heal, but has kept tight-lipped about her return.

“Discharged the next day. I could not walk on my own. My knee hurts, but I can take painkillers and I’m fine. Pity I can’t walk freely. Now I am going to be moved to a rehabilitation center for my rehabilitation. My knee hurts,” Asuka said following her knee surgery in June 2024. “I’ve never used crutches before. Difficult to use them. The airport staff got me a wheelchair when they saw how hard it was for me to get around. If I had not used the wheelchair, it would have been difficult to arrive at the airport in time for my flight. I’ve been taking painkillers for the past few days, but my knee still hurts. I’m fine.”

King and Queen of the Ring Brackets Announced

WWE announced her return on WWE Raw during the bracket reveal for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Competing for the red brand is Rhea Ripley, Sane, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Asuka, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile. As for WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill, Michin, Niven, and Jax make up one half while Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Candice LeRae round out the other. The tournament finals will take place at Night of Champions.

On the men’s side, Sami Zayn, Penta, Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio, as well as Sheamus, Rusev, Bronson Reed, and a mystery man make up the Raw bracket. Randy Orton, LA Knight, Aleister Black, Carmelo Hayes, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Andrade and Shinsuke Nakamura make up the SmackDown side. Much like last year, this tournament has added stakes. The winners will earn future WWE title shots.

