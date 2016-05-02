Billy Corgan Threatened to Punch a Guy in the Face for Jumping on Stage with Him

The Smashing Pumpkins’ nostalgia tour has allowed for a pretty great year in Billy Corgan Doing Weird and Offensive Shit. Hot on the heels of making incredibly ill-advised appearances on Alex Jones’ conspiracy-mongering internet talk show Infowars, the newly-minted father was documented acting his usual self last week at a Memphis tour stop. During an acoustic cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Angie”, Corgan stops mid-song to chew out a random fan who tempts fate by jumping on stage, telling him in no uncertain terms to “Get the fuck off my stage before I punch you in the fucking face.”

The poor guy shrugs and concedes to the frontman’s demands, skulking off back into the crowd. Corgan then shows the “metal horns” hand sign for…some reason. Compared to other Corgan incidents, it’s tame, but it’s still a 6 or 7/10 on the dickishness scale. (Skip to 0:50 for the goodies)

Videos by VICE

Imagine being this worked up over a Rolling Stones cover.

Phil Witmer will still be jamming ‘Siamese Dream’ until the end of time. Follow him on Twitter.