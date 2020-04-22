black-bean-brownies-recipe

Makes 16 brownies
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup|125 ml canola oil, plus more for greasing
⅔ cup|140 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|75 grams all-purpose flour
⅓ cup|25 grams cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
¾ cup|140 grams cooked black beans
¼ cup|60 ml brewed coffee
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
½ cup|120 grams almond butter
¼ cup|60 ml condensed milk
¼ cup|60 ml heavy cream
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9-inch square baking dish with oil.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.
- In a food processor or blender, purée the beans with ½ cup|125 ml oil. Add the coffee, vanilla, and eggs and process until smooth. Add the black bean mixture to the dry ingredients and stir until a smooth batter forms. Pour the brownie batter into the prepared pan.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the almond butter, condensed milk, and heavy cream. Drop spoonfuls of the almond butter mixture into the batter and swirl throughout the batter with a butter knife. Bake until the brownie is set, but still fudgy, about 20 minutes. Let the brownies cool for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.
