Boozy Chocolate Milkshake Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the chocolate syrup:

1 ¼ cups|296 ml whole milk

6 ounces|170 grams chocolate mint (plus more, for garnish)

½ cup granulated sugar

½ tablespoon corn syrup

14 ounces|397 grams chopped 70% chocolate

for the milkshake:

1 pint vanilla ice cream

1 ounce|30 ml blood orange bitters

2 ounces|60 ml whisky

Directions

Make the syrup: In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the milk and ½ cup|120 ml water to a simmer. Add the mint leaves and continue to simmer for three or four minutes. Turn off the heat and let the mint steep for at least 15 minutes (or overnight if you want a stronger mint flavor). Strain the milk and water into a new saucepan, add the sugar and corn syrup, and bring to a low boil. Add the chocolate and whisk until melted and smooth. Take off the heat and put in the refrigerator to cool. Make the milkshake: Combine the whisky, bitters, and 4 ounces|120 ml of chocolate syrup in a blender, and pulse a few times until mixed. Add the ice cream and blend until just combined, careful not to liquify the ice cream completely. Transfer to a glass and garnish with extra mint.

From Dirty Work: Making Whiskey-Spiked Milkshakes with Dandelion Chocolate

