Caesar Broccoli Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
⅓ cup|40 grams freshly grated parmesan, plus more to serve
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
3 anchovies, mashed into a paste
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 large egg yolks
1 lemon
8 tablespoons|125 ml olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 pounds|930 grams broccoli
3 ounces|90 grams baguette, torn into bite-sized pieces
2 teaspoons chile oil
4 red chilies, seeded and halved (optional)
parmesan, to serve
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the parmesan, vinegar, mustard, anchovies, garlic, and egg yolks. Zest in the lemon and squeeze in the juice, then whisk in 5 tablespoons of olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
- Heat the oven to broil. Cut the broccoli florets into 3-inch long spears. Trim off the stems and peel. Halve the stems lengthwise, then cut into ¼-inch thick slices. Toss the broccoli florets and stems with the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil, the salt, and pepper and spread into an even layer. Broil, tossing the broccoli once halfway through, until blackened, about 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, toss the bread with the chili oil, chilis (if using), salt, and pepper. Broil until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- In a large bowl, toss the broccoli, chilies, and croutons with the dressing. Transfer to a serving platter and grate fresh parmesan over the top.
