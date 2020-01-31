Caesar Broccoli Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

⅓ cup|40 grams freshly grated parmesan, plus more to serve

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 anchovies, mashed into a paste

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 large egg yolks

1 lemon

8 tablespoons|125 ml olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 pounds|930 grams broccoli

3 ounces|90 grams baguette, torn into bite-sized pieces

2 teaspoons chile oil

4 red chilies, seeded and halved (optional)

parmesan, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the parmesan, vinegar, mustard, anchovies, garlic, and egg yolks. Zest in the lemon and squeeze in the juice, then whisk in 5 tablespoons of olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Heat the oven to broil. Cut the broccoli florets into 3-inch long spears. Trim off the stems and peel. Halve the stems lengthwise, then cut into ¼-inch thick slices. Toss the broccoli florets and stems with the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil, the salt, and pepper and spread into an even layer. Broil, tossing the broccoli once halfway through, until blackened, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, toss the bread with the chili oil, chilis (if using), salt, and pepper. Broil until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes. In a large bowl, toss the broccoli, chilies, and croutons with the dressing. Transfer to a serving platter and grate fresh parmesan over the top.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .