Camp Snap Made a Fancier Version of Its No-Frills Camera. Because Why Not?

Camp Snap made its name with a no-frills point-and-shoot camera that eschews even basic digital camera tech, most notably a display screen on the back of the case. Can a more upmarket version, albeit slightly upmarket, succeed?

Camp Snap opened pre-orders for the CS-Pro on Monday, December 1, 2025. Still a fairly basic point-and-shoot camera that lacks a rear display screen, the CS-Pro commands a $30 price bump over the standard range.

Even though pre-orders just opened up, Camp Snap guarantees delivery by Christmas if you order soon enough.

The improvements:

The screaming question that first popped into mind was “Why?” It’s not that there was no room to bump the performance specs (and price) of the Camp Snap upward and still maintain a credible claim to being a basic, no-nonsense camera. It’s that there’s only a little room in which to pull it off.

“The CS-Pro is a premium version of our classic Camp Snap camera, designed for those who want an elevated screen-free photography experience with a nostalgic twist,” says Camp Snap.

That “elevated” experience comes down to a 16-megapixel lens, double that of the standard Camp Snap, which will remain on sale alongside the CS-Pro. The Pro also comes with a dial to switch between four built-in filters for various photo effects.

The CS-Pro retains the same 500-shot capacity per charge on its internal rechargeable battery. The flash is xenon rather than an LED, and Camp Snap says the shutter speed is faster, which I’m glad to see. The standard Camp Snap was a little slow in my testing, and anything that wasn’t sitting still came out a bit blurry.

As on the standard Camp Snap, there’s no screen on the CS-Pro. That’s the most important element to retain, so it’s good to see that Camp Snap resisted the temptation to add one for their new flagship camera.

You take the pictures and then access them within the Camp Snap app on a linked device, which removes the temptation to get lost in overanalyzing and retaking your photos on a screen.

The CS-Pro retails for $99, but right now it’s on sale for $84. There’s no date for when the camera comes off pre-order and goes on regular sale, but with pre-orders made today guaranteeing delivery by Christmas or earlier, it can’t be far off.