Celery Root Au Poivre Recipe

Serves: 2 to 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 large celery root, peeled and cut into ¾-inch-thick pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 sprigs fresh thyme, plus leaves to garnish

1 large shallot, minced

⅓ cup|80 ml cognac

¾ cup|180 ml heavy cream

flaky sea salt, to serve

DIRECTIONS

Heat the oven to 425°F. Heat half of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Drizzle the remaining oil on the celery root “steaks” and season all over with salt and pepper. Working in batches, cook the celery root steaks, flipping once, until golden, 8 to 9 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a sheet tray and repeat with the remaining steaks. Place the steaks in the oven and roast until tender, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Coarsely crush the black peppercorns with a mortar and pestle, or place in between 2 kitchen towels and crush with a small frying pan. Melt the butter in the cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the crushed peppercorns, the garlic, thyme, and shallots and cook, stirring often, until the garlic and shallots are soft, about 3 minutes. Add the cognac and cook until mostly evaporated, 2 minutes more. Add the cream, bring to a simmer, and cook until the sauce is thick, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and keep warm. To serve, transfer the celery root steaks on a platter and generously spoon the sauce over the steaks. Garnish with flaky sea salt and thyme leaves.

