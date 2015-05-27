Chicken Noodle Magiritsa Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1.5 pounds lamb offal (hearts, kidney, liver)

2 cans (8 ounces each) Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup

1 white onion, quartered

1 ½ cups finely chopped scallions

1 ½ cups finely chopped fresh dill

2 large eggs

2 lemons, juiced, plus more for serving

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

1) Wash organs thoroughly and place in a pot of hot water with onions. Simmer for 10-20 minutes (the liver and kidneys will be done before the heart) or if you’re really going for the authentic Greek experience, you can sauté the diced liver separately with some olive oil and scallions. Discard the onions and all but 1 cup of liquid.

2) Chop all the organ meat into little pieces. Mmmmm, guts.

3) In a separate large pot, combine the Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup with the organ meat, 1 cup of dill, scallions, and the 1 cup of organ liquid. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to simmer for 12-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

4) In a large bowl, beat the eggs with about 2 tablespoons of water and the juice of 1 lemon. Slowly add ladles of the hot soup to the bowl, beating continuously with a whisk to temper the egg-lemon mixture. When the egg mixture is very hot, pour it slowly back into the soup pot, stirring continuously over very low heat to prevent curdling. Taste and add more lemon if needed.

5) Serve hot with a garnish of dill and ¼ lemon. Eat up, pussies! Or as they say in Greece: Καλή όρεξη!

From Fat Prince: Chicken Noodle and Lamb Guts Soup with Cat Cora and Andy Richter