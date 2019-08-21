VICE
Chicken Thigh Parmesan Recipe

Parmigiana di pollo
Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|120 ml olive oil
1 small yellow onion, roughly chopped
1 garlic clove, roughly chopped
1 pound|450 grams fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped
½ teaspoon granulated sugar
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
½ cup|70 grams all-purpose flour
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup|70 grams panko breadcrumbs
½ cup|55 grams grated parmesan cheese
4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 ½ pounds|680 grams)
5 ounces|145 grams shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

  1. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 to 2 minutes more. Add the tomatoes, sugar, salt, and ⅓ cup|80 ml water and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thick, about 15 minutes. Add the butter and stir to melt. Transfer sauce to a blender and purée until smooth.
  2. Heat the oven to broil. Working with one piece of chicken at a time, place the chicken between plastic wrap or in a ziplock bag. Using a meat tenderizer, beat the chicken until slightly less thick than ½-inch. Repeat with remaining chicken thighs.
  3. Place flour and eggs in separate shallow dishes. Mix breadcrumbs and ¼ cup of the parmesan in a shallow dish. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Working with 1 piece of chicken at a time, dredge the chicken in flour, then dip completely in the eggs. Coat in breadcrumbs and transfer to a plate.
  4. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, and adding remaining oil as needed, cook the chicken, flipping once, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and repeat with the remaining pieces of chicken.
  5. Remove the skillet from the heat, wipe it clean, and spread ¾ cup|177 ml red sauce in the bottom. Top with chicken in a single layer (they may overlap a bit, and that’s cool!). Spread a bit of red sauce on each chicken, then sprinkle all over with the mozzarella and the remaining parmesan cheese.
  6. Broil the chicken until the sauce and cheese are bubbling and the chicken is cooked through, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

