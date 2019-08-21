Chicken Thigh Parmesan Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup|120 ml olive oil
1 small yellow onion, roughly chopped
1 garlic clove, roughly chopped
1 pound|450 grams fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped
½ teaspoon granulated sugar
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
½ cup|70 grams all-purpose flour
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup|70 grams panko breadcrumbs
½ cup|55 grams grated parmesan cheese
4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 ½ pounds|680 grams)
5 ounces|145 grams shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
- Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 to 2 minutes more. Add the tomatoes, sugar, salt, and ⅓ cup|80 ml water and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thick, about 15 minutes. Add the butter and stir to melt. Transfer sauce to a blender and purée until smooth.
- Heat the oven to broil. Working with one piece of chicken at a time, place the chicken between plastic wrap or in a ziplock bag. Using a meat tenderizer, beat the chicken until slightly less thick than ½-inch. Repeat with remaining chicken thighs.
- Place flour and eggs in separate shallow dishes. Mix breadcrumbs and ¼ cup of the parmesan in a shallow dish. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Working with 1 piece of chicken at a time, dredge the chicken in flour, then dip completely in the eggs. Coat in breadcrumbs and transfer to a plate.
- Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, and adding remaining oil as needed, cook the chicken, flipping once, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and repeat with the remaining pieces of chicken.
- Remove the skillet from the heat, wipe it clean, and spread ¾ cup|177 ml red sauce in the bottom. Top with chicken in a single layer (they may overlap a bit, and that’s cool!). Spread a bit of red sauce on each chicken, then sprinkle all over with the mozzarella and the remaining parmesan cheese.
- Broil the chicken until the sauce and cheese are bubbling and the chicken is cooked through, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
