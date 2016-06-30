Ten Walls Responds to Backlash Following Circoloco Booking

When Ibiza promoter Circoloco posted the event flyer for their Fourth of July event at DC-10, one name on the lineup stuck out like a sore thumb.

Ten Walls, the Lithuanian DJ and producer Marijus Adomaitis, has been persona non grata to the dance music world since last June, when he posted a (since deleted) homophobic rant on Facebook. In it, he compared homosexuals to pedophiles and described them as “people of a different breed” who needed to be “fixed.”

Despite apologizing soon after, festivals and clubs promptly dropped his bookings, and Adomaitis also lost his booking agent. In December, he shared a new track, “Shining,” on Lithuanian LGBT website LBL, and in March, he announced a spring European tour. When Circoloco promoted their upcoming event with his name on the lineup, it sparked a backlash, as Twitter went aflame with fans and artists including Midland, Mike Servito, Seth Troxler, Soul Clap, Ripperton, and Scuba voicing their disapproval.

Booking Ten Walls is so whack. There are literally 100s of DJ’s to pick from, what he did was no mistake, it was a sustained hateful tirade.

In a time where homophobia racism and fascism are on the rise we must stand strong to support each other and what we believe in #nohatehere

As a result of the uproar, Circoloco removed Ten Walls from the lineup. Earlier today, the club posted an updated version of their July 4 lineup along with an apology, writing, “Circoloco and DC10 Ibiza exist due to values of equality and freedom and we deeply regret any offense caused by this booking.”

Since then, Adomaitis has posted his response to the situation on Facebook: “First of all I would like to say thanks to Circoloco for the invitation. However, my performance was canceled, as a number of DJ’s refused to play on the same stage with me. I do understand the pressure Circoloco has experienced and support their decision. Disappointments and anger won’t find place in my life. I will never give up creating and performing my music, that has been everything to me, since I was 5 years old. Keep it up and see you all equalized in upcoming gigs.”