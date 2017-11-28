Cod and Potato Toast Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|237 ml apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

3 serrano peppers, thinly sliced

2 cucumbers, peeled and thinly sliced

2 pearl onions, thinly sliced

½ cup|125 ml olive oil

12 ounces|350 grams boneless skinless cod fillets

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 ounces|170 grams skyr

1 pound|454 grams baby Yukon gold potatoes (warmed in butter)

12 tablespoons good quality Icelandic butter, half melted

4 slices rye bread

4 radishes, thinly sliced

dill, to garnish

watercress, to garnish

fresh horseradish, to finish (grated over top)

Videos by VICE

Directions

Bring the vinegar, sugar, and salt to a boil in a small saucepan. Pour over the cucumber slices, onion, and serranos. Allow the pickles to cool before draining and using. Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium. Add the fish and cook until done, about 5 minutes. Mash lightly, then stir in yogurt and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Meanwhile, cover the potatoes with water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until a knife easily pierces them, about 12 minutes. Drain, then toss with the melted butter. Season with salt and slice into ¼-inch thick pieces. Lightly toast the slices of rye bread and spread each side with some butter. Top with some of the fish and the pickled vegetables. Place a few slices of potato on top, as well as some radishes, watercress, dill, salt, and pepper. Grate some horseradish over the top and serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.