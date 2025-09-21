Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

The first match for WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, will pit champion against champion.

During the WWE Wrestlepalooza post-show, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interrupted Cody Rhodes’ interview. WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque later appeared to make the match official. This will determine the 2025 Men’s Crown Jewel Champion, a concept introduced at last year’s Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rhodes defeated Gunther to win the title that only gets defended once a year.

Additionally, WWE commentator Michael Cole revealed that should Tiffany Stratton retain the Women’s World Championship on WWE SmackDown next Friday, she will face Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel. Stratton was originally slated to defend the championship against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax at Wrestlepalooza but it was scrapped last minute.

In a match against Cargill on WWE SmackDown the champion landed wrong, leading many to speculate she got an injury. PWInsider later reported that wasn’t the case and Stratton was fine, but they needed a storyline reason to explain the match being cut for logistics. WWE Crown Jewel takes place on October 11, 2025.

WWE Crown Jewel AND THE NEVERENDING RHODES VS. ROLLINS FEUD

Rollins and Rhodes have a complicated history. Rollins was once aligned with the Undisputed WWE Champion. He helped him win the championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, since then, a lot has changed. Rollins has joined the dark side again, leading his stable of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Rhodes abruptly lost the championship to John Cena just to win it back when Cena’s bizarre heel turn fizzled out.

At WWE Wrestlepalooza they had very different outcomes. While Rhodes retained his championship against his challenger Drew McIntyre, Rollins was defeated. He teamed with his wife, multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, against CM Punk and a returning AJ Lee. Unfortunately for the “Visionary” couple, it was not their night.

