Happy Friday! It’s been quite the week, with a powerful new moon in Scorpio blessing the sky yesterday. We might not have been able to see the moon, but we certainly felt its intense, invigorating energy.

Today, the moon has moved into the waxing crescent phase. Although the sun’s illumination of the moon is only around 2%, it will increase by the day during this cycle.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: November 21, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Sagittarius, a fire sign known for its curiosity and optimism. The moon currently has around 2% illumination from the sun, so it’s unlikely you’ll be able to spot it in the sky today. However, as this phase continues, you’ll get a better view.

According to Moongiant, the waxing crescent moon is “best seen in the west after the sun dips below the horizon at sunset.”

“This is the first phase after the new moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon’s surface,” Moongiant reports. “The moon is close to the sun in the sky and mostly dark except for the right edge of the moon, which becomes brighter as the days get closer to the next phase, which is a first quarter, with a 50% illumination.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Phase?

The waxing crescent is the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon and just before the first quarter moon. As this seven-day phase unfolds, the moon begins to “grow” from our view on Earth (thanks to the sun’s illumination).

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon occurs in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, a free-spirited, adventurous sign. When the moon enters Sagittarius, there might be a strong desire for independence and exploration.

According to AstroSeek, during this time, “With [the] moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

“The greatest need is to always search for something,” AstroSeek adds. “In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

As mentioned yesterday, the new moon is the start of a new lunar cycle, marking a fresh start and an open slate. The waxing crescent moon, which occurs directly after the new moon, holds similar symbolism.

This is a great time to manifest and begin taking actions on the intentions you set during the new moon. This phase represents growth, expansion, hope, and transformation. With a new path now being illuminated, pay close attention to any opportunities that arise. It might just be fate finally aligning.