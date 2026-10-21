Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 Patch Notes Revealed – All New Features and Release Date

CD Projekt Red has released the Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 patch notes, revealing everything coming in the free Edgerunners 2 Update. From console mod support to dual-wielding pistols and new story missions, here is what players can expect when the massive update drops this week.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 Patch Notes – All New Features

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

There is a lot more coming in the than just cosmetics inspired by the anime. The Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 patch notes confirm new quests, a new combat playstyle, and several features console players have been waiting for.

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Here is a breakdown of the biggest additions coming in the free update, including how to unlock the new missions.

New Edgerunners 2 Prequel Quest and King Gear

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

One of the biggest additions is Clampdown, a new side quest set before the events of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Players can also pick up a five-piece gear set based on King during the mission.

To unlock Clampdown, you will need to:

Complete The Heist.

Finish two gigs for Wakako.

Wait for Wakako to send you a message.

The update also adds HKGN 102.0 FM, a new radio station featuring music from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series.

Dual-Wielding Pistols and Revolvers

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

If you’ve been wanting to run around Night City with a gun in each hand, this update finally makes that possible. The new Double Trouble perk in the Cool skill tree lets V dual-wield Power Pistols and Revolvers.

There are also four additional perks supporting the new playstyle. However, the patch notes specifically name weapons in the Power category, so don’t expect dual-wielding to apply to every handgun in your inventory.

Console Mod Support

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 introduces cross-platform mod support through mod.io. Players can browse and install a selection of community-created mods directly from the game’s menu, with more becoming available over time.

The feature supports the following platforms:

PC

Mac

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro

Xbox Series X|S

There is one detail console players should know before jumping in: achievements and trophies are disabled when playing from a modded save on console. Modded saves will have their own icon in the Load Game menu so you can tell them apart.

Cyberware Customization and Glamdocs

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Edgerunners 2 Update gives players more ways to customize V’s chrome. You can now change the appearance of your Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Monowire, and Projectile Launch System by visiting a Glamdoc.

There are five Glamdocs to find, each marked with a spray paint icon on the map. Every location has its own shop, introduction, and selection of cyberware skins with customizable colors.

New Clothing, Hairstyles, and Car Skins

Several new clothing collections are also coming to Night City. Here is where the patch notes say you can find each set:

Clothing collection Vendor locations Maxiwear Heywood, Arroyo, and Little China Jinguji City Center NetWatch Kabuki and Japantown IconAmerica Pacifica, Badlands, and Northside NUS Infiltrator Kabuki and Japantown

A fifth new outfit collection will arrive in stores later, although CD Projekt Red has not revealed it in the patch notes. V also gets access to additional hairstyles previously reserved for NPCs. Some of these options are limited to either the feminine or masculine body type.

Finally, four new TWINTONE skins for the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech will be available through Twitch Drops.

New Night City Tour Quest

The new Welcome to Paradise side quest sends players on a guided tour of Night City while investigating a mystery. The tour features narration from the city’s founder, Richard Night.

To unlock Welcome to Paradise, you need to complete The Heist and reach Street Cred level 15.

12 New Tarot Cards to Collect

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Players looking for another reason to explore Night City will have 12 new Minor Arcana Tarot Cards to track down. Scanning any of the new cards starts a side quest that expands on Fool on the Hill.

Collecting the entire set unlocks a special reward. The Tarot menu has also been split into Major and Minor Arcana sections to make your collection easier to track.

Expanded Photo Mode

Photo Mode is getting new poses designed around the dual-wielding playstyle. CD Projekt Red is also adding frames inspired by the Cyberpunk Trading Card Game, letting you turn your screenshots into custom-looking cards.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Beyond the new content, the Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 patch notes include several changes to settings, saves, and inventory management.

Here are the quality-of-life improvements:

Console FOV slider: Console players can now adjust their field of view.

Console players can now adjust their field of view. Saves organized by playthrough: The Load Game menu groups saves from separate runs.

The Load Game menu groups saves from separate runs. Stash filters: Apartment and vehicle stashes now have item filters.

Apartment and vehicle stashes now have item filters. Modded save labels: A dedicated icon identifies saves using mods.

A dedicated icon identifies saves using mods. Updated AMD FSR options: FSR 3 upscaling has been removed, while FSR 2.1, FSR 4, and FSR 3.1 Frame Generation remain available.

FSR 3 upscaling has been removed, while FSR 2.1, FSR 4, and FSR 3.1 Frame Generation remain available. Updated account menus: The CD Projekt Red Account connection, My Rewards, and telemetry consent screens have been revised.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Edgerunners 2 Update also brings new graphics features and performance improvements, including changes specifically for ray tracing and PS5 Pro.

Here is what is included:

DLSS 4.5 support , including up to 6X Multi Frame Generation, Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, and the second-generation Transformer Model.

, including up to 6X Multi Frame Generation, Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, and the second-generation Transformer Model. Glasses-free 3D support on compatible Samsung Odyssey 3D monitors, with a Motion Comfort setting to adjust the viewing experience.

on compatible Samsung Odyssey 3D monitors, with a Motion Comfort setting to adjust the viewing experience. MetalFX Frame Interpolation and Denoising on Mac.

on Mac. An FSR Anti-Lag 2 toggle in the settings.

in the settings. Performance optimizations , including improvements for ray tracing and PS5 Pro.

, including improvements for ray tracing and PS5 Pro. Improved HDR rendering for more accurate colors, brightness, and contrast on compatible displays.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 Bug Fixes

Finally, CD Projekt Red is addressing several issues affecting quests, controls, and display settings. Here are the fixes listed in the patch notes:

Fixed a Nintendo Switch 2 issue that could prevent saving with an insufficient-space error.

Fixed PS5 HDR adjustments having no effect.

Fixed a progression blocker in Things Done Changed where Delamain’s cab could become stuck after a collision.

Fixed the Film Grain setting having no effect.

Fixed an issue where tagging enemies through the scanner could also make V crouch or stand with certain control schemes.

Restored missing controller settings for the third-person camera.

Corrected typos across multiple languages.

Added further fixes for features and content introduced since Patch 2.1.

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For the full developer breakdown, you can read the official Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.5 patch notes on CD Projekt Red’s .

When Does Cyberpunk 2.5 Come Out?

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 release date is Thursday, October 22, 2026. The free update launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Mac through Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

However, Nintendo Switch 2 players and those using the Mac App Store version will have to wait a little longer. According to CD Projekt Red, those versions will receive the Edgerunners 2 Update “in the days to follow.”

That means Nintendo Switch 2 owners won’t be getting the new content alongside the other platforms on October 22. The developer has not provided an exact release date for those remaining versions in its announcement.