Daily Horoscope: April 7, 2023

There was a full moon in Libra yesterday, and we’re ready to dive deeper into our emotions as the moon enters water sign Scorpio at 2:29 AM. Control issues may be challenged as the moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius at 2:54 AM.

The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 8:44 AM, helping us set boundaries, and the moon opposes Mercury in Taurus at 1:53 PM, bringing discussions to a climax. Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces at 1:58 PM, inspiring a whimsical, magical atmosphere! Creativity and romance flow. We might be swept off our feet. The moon connects with Mars in Cancer at 2:42 PM, inspiring strength and courage.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, which could find you getting your bills organized—but your day is unlikely to be spent solely on paperwork or responsibilities. Venus in Taurus also mingles with Neptune in Pisces, which could bring romance or a special gift!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection, and you may be swept off your feet as your ruling planet Venus, which is in your sign, mingles with Neptune in Pisces. An inspiring social connection could also take place.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list, but your focus won’t only be on mundane tasks today thanks to Venus in Taurus connecting with Neptune in Pisces. You may enjoy beautiful art, or be swept off your feet by a romantic partner. You can feel especially glamorous at this time, and may be enjoying the spotlight!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and indeed, the mood is especially whimsical, loving, and artistic as sweet Venus in Taurus mingles with the planet of fantasy, Neptune, in Pisces. A dreamy, otherworldly atmosphere flows.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and finding you in the mood to get cozy at home. Venus in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, which could bring a delightful gift or meaningful support your way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, encouraging communication. Venus in fellow earth sign Taurus mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can find you and a partner exploring your fantasies!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. Your ruling planet Venus is in Taurus, and it connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a magical, glamorous atmosphere!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio! Make time to pamper yourself. Romance and creativity flow as Venus in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Deep, spiritual bonds can form!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Slow down and rest as the moon enters Scorpio. Venus in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring an affectionate, cozy, and compassionate atmosphere. This is a wonderful time to explore your fantasies.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. Romance flows as Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, and a creative breakthrough may take place!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your focus turns to your career and your life in public as the moon enters Scorpio. Venus in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, which may bring a spectacular gift your way. People can feel especially compassionate at this time.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, which could find you planning a trip or focusing on school. Venus in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, finding you having a deep, meaningful discussion with someone special.