Daily Horoscope: August 24, 2022

The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 2:17 AM, possibly stirring up intense feelings. Don’t repress your emotions; sitting with them can inspire an inner transformation. The moon connects with Mercury in Virgo at 5:40 AM, encouraging communication. The moon enters warm, courageous fire sign Leo at 9:09 AM. Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus at 9:54 AM, which could bring some surprises and shake ups! It’s an exciting time to experiment—but be cautious about taking risks. The moon connects with Mars in Gemini at 2:16 PM, inspiring willpower and strength.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Wildcard Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, which can find you innovating your approach to wealth and security.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters Leo today, which can bring your focus to home and family. You may be in a nostalgic mood! Wildcard Uranus also begins its retrograde in your sign, Taurus, finding you eager to shake things up and try something new. You may be surprising people today!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters Leo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, which can find you dreaming up exciting ideas, struck with intuitive insight!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters Leo, which can find you focused on finances. Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, possibly shaking things up in your social life or connecting you with unexpected people or communities.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on nourishing yourself emotionally and physically. Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, perhaps finding you embarking on an exciting or unexpected journey in your career.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and relax. But some unexpected adventures or opportunities may also come your way as Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus may turn to your social life and the groups and communities you belong to as the moon enters Leo. Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, finding you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) contending with how to work together when surprises pop up.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters spotlight-loving Leo, which can find you focused on your career today. Chance meetings may take place or your partners could surprise you as Uranus begins its retrograde in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, which can find you inspired to plan your next trip! Your plans or schedule may abruptly change as Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus. You might find yourself eager to break out of your usual routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters Leo, which can find you focused on finances today. Themes like bills, debts, or resources you share with partners are at the top of your mind. Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected thrills.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. This can be an exciting time to meet new people or learn more about a partner’s perspective. Your ruling planet Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, which could find you shaking things up at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You may be reorganizing your space or rearranging your schedule as the moon enters Leo. Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, which could bring surprising news or brilliants ideas your way!