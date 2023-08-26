Daily Horoscope: August 27, 2023

Slackers may be called to task, and the responsible among us could receive some validation as the sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces at 4:28 AM. Mars enters Libra at 9:20 AM, bringing our focus to fights for justice. The moon in Capricorn aligns with lucky Jupiter in Taurus at 10:58 AM, inspiring abundance and opportunity. The moon connects with Mercury in Virgo at 8:00 PM, encouraging communication. We’re in the mood to experiment as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 11:22 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Setting boundaries around your time and energy may be a theme for you today as the sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. On that note, if you have been flakey with your responsibilities, this might be the time when consequences become clear. Mars enters Libra, revving up the relationship sector of your chart. You may connect with someone especially dashing—or confrontational!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Important boundaries can be set in your social life as the sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Mars enters Libra, perhaps finding you feeling reinvigorated to complete a project or tackle your to-do list.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your work-life balance might need adjustment as the sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Slacking off at home or at work could result in great stress at this time, but Mars enters fellow air sign Libra, too, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart and inspiring a passionate atmosphere!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A serious conversation can take place today as the sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Mars enters Libra, activating the home and family sector of your chart, perhaps finding you energized to renovate, move, or address an issue with a loved one head-on.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Important financial decisions can be made as the sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Mars enters Libra, which could find communications moving along at a quick pace: Just keep in mind that Mercury is retrograde, so details might be reworked later on.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in your sign, Virgo, opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could find you and your partners having important discussions about commitment and expectations. Mars enters Libra, revving up the financial sector of your chart: You might sell or acquire something of great value, or perhaps your negotiating skills are especially sharp at this time!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Pressure to complete you work might be high today as the sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. This might be an important time to rework your schedule. Mars enters your sign, Libra, giving you a big boost of confidence and willpower!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting important boundaries in your friendships. Mars enters Libra, and you may feel ready to cut ties with the past.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Irresponsible behavior might be called out today as the sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Mars enters Libra, marking the beginning of a busy season in your social life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An important discussion can take place today as the sun in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Mars enters Libra, energizing you to accomplish a career goal! A great achievement could be made over the coming weeks.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Stress regarding money or other resources could come to a head as the sun in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Mars enters Libra, finding you busy working on a presentation or publishing your work. Or you might be energized to make travel or education plans!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun in Virgo opposes Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which could find you having an critical discussion about future plans and boundaries with your partners. You could be settling a debt or cutting ties with the past in some significant way as Mars enters Libra.