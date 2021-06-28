Daily Horoscope: June 29, 2021

The moon in sensitive water sign Pisces connects with the sun at 3:54 AM, inspiring us to follow our hearts! We’re ready to take a risk as the moon connects with rebel Uranus at 2:47 PM. The moon clashes with communication planet Mercury at 11:00 PM, finding us eager to discuss our feelings.

All times ET.

Aries

Make time to rest today as the moon moves through Pisces. Your intuition is heightened as the moon mingles with electric Uranus. The moon clashes with Mercury, encouraging you to journal or vent to a friend.

Taurus

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on your social life today, and you’re connecting with exciting people as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus. New ideas come as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Gemini

The moon in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, Gemini. Inspiring ideas arise as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus. You’re feeling called to express your feelings as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Mercury.

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in an adventurous mood, especially as the moon connects with rebel Uranus. You’re all about trying new things today, Cancer! Your intuition is sharp as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Leo

You’re focused on financial matters today as the moon moves through Pisces, particularly things like debts, taxes, and inheritances. Unexpected assistance may come your way as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Virgo

You’re focused on your partnerships today as the moon moves through Pisces! Unexpected conversations and exciting ideas are shared as the moon mingles with genius Uranus. Important conversations about your career or your future may take place as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Mercury.

Libra

The moon in Pisces encourages you to reflect on your daily routine and habits. The moon mingles with Uranus and clashes with Mercury, encouraging you to switch up your schedule and try something new.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! You and your partners are experimenting with new ideas as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on issues concerning home and family today. A break in your everyday routine arrives as the moon connects with Uranus. The moon clashes with Mercury, encouraging communication in your relationships.

Capricorn

The moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Capricorn. Creativity flows as the moon mingles with Uranus. Unexpected thrills may arrive! You’re adjusting your schedule as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Aquarius

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on finances today, Aquarius. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Uranus, finding you switching things up at home. The moon clashes with Mercury, encouraging you to talk about your feelings.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! Make time to nourish and pamper yourself. Unexpected news and a-ha moments come as the moon mingles with Uranus. You’re communicating your feelings as the moon clashes with chatty Mercury.

