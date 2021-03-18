Daily Horoscope: March 19, 2021

The moon in Gemini clashes with communication planet Mercury at 5:28 AM, kicking up a chatty atmosphere, and energy levels stay high as the moon meets fiery Mars at 2:25 PM. The moon makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn at 4:50 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Today is all about communication as the moon moves through Gemini. The moon makes a harmonious connection with Saturn, creating a supportive energy for discussing plans and commitments.

Taurus

The moon in Gemini illuminates the financial sector of your chart today and as it connects with taskmaster Saturn, a supportive energy flows around productivity.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini! You’re reconnecting with your inner voice and sorting out your needs, especially when it comes to boundaries as the moon connects with Saturn.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini finds you connecting with your intuition. It’s a wonderful time to lean into your spiritual practice. It’s also a powerful time for closure!

Leo

The moon in Gemini finds you in a social mood today, dear Leo! It’s a fantastic day for discussing plans and commitments as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn.

Virgo

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through Gemini, and the mood is especially productive as the moon meets energetic Mars and makes a harmonious connection with taskmaster Saturn.

Libra

You’re in an adventurous mood today—and an unusually decisive one, too! This is thanks to the moon in fellow air sign Gemini meeting go-getter Mars and making a supportive connection with the planet of boundaries, Saturn.

Scorpio

The moon in inquisitive air sign Gemini finds you in detective mode today, Scorpio. It’s also a powerful day to cut something off as the moon meets your ruling planet Mars.

Sagittarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and highlighting your partner’s point of view. It’s a solid day to discuss future plans as the moon connects with Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon in Gemini helps you get organized today! You’re energetically crossing items off your to-do list as the moon meets Mars.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and the moon also meets go-getter Mars, boosting your confidence and encouraging you to chase your desires!

Pisces

You’re releasing the past as the moon in Gemini meets Mars and connects with Saturn. It’s a powerful day to lean into your spiritual practice!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.