Daily Horoscope: March 22, 2021

The moon in Cancer connects with rebel Uranus at 1:02 AM, encouraging us to try things differently. A feeling of change is in the air. Surprises may be in store. Communication gets a boost as the moon connects with chatty Mercury at 1:46 AM.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re focused on home and family today as the moon moves through Cancer. You may find yourself revisiting the past: Remind yourself that it’s behind you.

Taurus

The moon is in Cancer today, encouraging you to reconsider your wants and needs…what you learn about yourself may surprise you!

Gemini

The moon in Cancer encourages you to be cautious about your spending today. It’s a wonderful time to rethink your budget!

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! Make time to reconnect with yourself and your needs. Treat yourself to a delicious meal and connect with the people you love! Prioritize your emotional wellbeing.

Leo

The moon is in sensitive water sign Cancer today, encouraging you to slow down and catch up on rest. It’s a wonderful time to lean into your spiritual practice.

Virgo

You’re in the mood to socialize today as the moon moves through Cancer! It’s a great time to network and connect with people who share your interests.

Libra

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your career and life in public. Reward or recognition for your hard work may come your way. Spend time reflecting on what you want to be remembered for.

Scorpio

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer encourages you to look at the big picture. Keep an open mind, Scorpio. New opportunities are likely coming in.

Sagittarius

The moon is in Cancer today, a sign that’s famous for holding on to the past—are you ready to move on, Sagittarius? Now is a wonderful time to consciously choose to gain closure or settle a debt.

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, finding you focused on your relationships. It’s a wonderful time to learn more about your partner’s point of view!

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer encourages you to examine your habits and routine today, Aquarius. This is a great time to switch up your schedule! What do you want to spend more time on?

Pisces

The mood is playful and flirtatious as the moon moves through fellow water sign Cancer! Romance is in the air, and it’s also a marvelous time to focus on your artistic pursuits.

