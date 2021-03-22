Daily Horoscope: March 23, 2021

The moon in water sign Cancer connects with dreamy Neptune at 1:14 AM, encouraging us to connect with our intuition. The moon opposes Pluto at 11:26 AM, stirring up deep and powerful feelings. The moon enters courageous fire sign Leo at 5:56 PM, and we’re speaking boldly as Mercury clashes with warrior planet Mars at 11:26 PM. Keep a steady pace and avoid arguments! The moon connects with sweet Venus at 11:50 PM, encouraging an affectionate atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, igniting passion in your life! This is a fantastic time for romance and creative expression. Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Mars—make sure to think before you speak!

Taurus

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and finding you in a cozy mood, but Mercury clashes with Mars, so watch out for arguments.

Gemini

The moon enters Leo, creating an exciting atmosphere for communication. Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Mars, pushing conversations about your career forward—but watch out for impatience!

Cancer

The moon enters luxurious Leo, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and encouraging you to reflect on comfort and security. But watch out for arguments as Mercury clashes with Mars!

Leo

The moon enters your sign, Leo, encouraging you to connect with your feelings. Mercury clashes with Mars, speeding things up and pushing conversations forward; but watch out for arguments..

Virgo

The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to catch up on rest. It’s a lovely time to lean into your spiritual practice—some meditation might be helpful as you’re feeling impatient when your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Mars!

Libra

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and it’s a busy day for communication as Mercury clashes with Mars—but watch out for arguments.

Scorpio

The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to your career! But be patient and avoid arguments as Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Mars.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, illuminating the travel and learning sector of your chart, and it’s a busy day for sharing ideas as Mercury clashes with Mars. Just watch out for arguments!

Capricorn

The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to release the past. It’s a powerful time for closure. Watch out for bickering as Mercury clashes with Mars!

Aquarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Mercury clashes with Mars, pushing conversations about things that are very valuable to you forward—just be patient, and avoid picking fights!

Pisces

The moon enters Leo, helping you get organized! Mercury clashes with Mars, inspiring you to get something important off your chest—just try to avoid any arguments.

