Daily Horoscope: May 1, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 3:38 AM, inspiring us to take a risk, and our courage is boosted as the moon connects with Mars in Cancer at 5:08 AM. Pluto retrograde begins in Aquarius at 1:09 PM, stirring up intense feelings. Change is in the air, and though a fresh start could be exciting, it can also be hard to let go of old ways of doing things. Control issues may be confronted.

The moon squares off with Venus in Gemini at 1:31 PM, stirring desire, and important realizations take place as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus at 7:28 PM. The moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 7:53 PM, which can find us feeling emotionally tender and sentimental.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius begins, which can find you making important decisions about who you want to associate with. You may be reflecting on power dynamics in your groups and communities. You could also have an important realization about money and your belongings as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius starts today, which can find you rethinking how to approach your career and influence. Your reputation may be on your mind. What do you want to be remembered for? Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus, which may bring a profound realization about who you are.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Pluto’s retrograde in fellow air sign Aquarius begins, which can find you reconsidering your assumptions about the world. A transformative journey could be taking place: Perhaps you’re traveling or studying an important topic. Your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde, meets the sun in Taurus, which can bring a powerful realization about something hidden or secret.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius begins, which can find you reflecting on the power dynamics in your partnerships—not just in love, but in business, too, particularly regarding money. Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus, which can find you reaching an important realization about friendship.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius begins, activating the relationship sector of your chart. Big changes may be taking place in your partnerships! Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus, which may find you having an important realization about your career or life in the public eye.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Pluto starts its retrograde in Aquarius today, which can find you experiencing big changes to your daily routine. Your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde, meets the sun in Taurus, and you’re having a philosophical breakthrough.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius begins, which may stir up big changes in your love life and your creative process. Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus, and you’re having an important realization about money, especially themes like debts, taxes, or resources you share with others.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your ruling planet Pluto begins its retrograde in Aquarius today, which can inspire big changes at home and in your personal life. This may be a powerful time to release the past. Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus, and you’re having an important realization about relationships.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius begins, which can find you having a deep and intense discussion. Secrets may be shared. Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus, which could bring you an important realization about a project you’re working on, or about your schedule and habits in general.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius begins and you could be having deep discussions about money. Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus, which can find you realizing how valuable something is to you. A new understanding about what you truly love may arise.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Pluto begins its retrograde in your zodiac sign today, Aquarius, which can find you reflecting on themes like power and control. You could be thinking about how to wield your influence. Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus, and you’re realizing something important about the past.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your dreams and imagination can be especially active today as Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius begins. You could embrace a new way of communicating or thinking about things as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus.