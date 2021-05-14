Daily Horoscope: May 15, 2021

The moon is in nurturing water sign Cancer today, encouraging us to reflect on our feelings. A creative energy flows, especially as the moon makes a harmonious connection with electric Uranus at 8:35 PM, inspiring adventure!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in sensitive water sign Cancer finds you reflecting on issues concerning home and family. The moon connects with electric Uranus, making it a brilliant moment for problem solving.

Taurus

The moon in intuitive Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and exciting, unexpected conversations and ideas take place as the moon connects with Uranus.

Gemini

Your focus is on wealth and security today as the moon moves through protective water sign Cancer. It’s a powerful moment to tap into your imagination and creativity as the moon connects with Uranus.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! It’s a lovely time to focus on taking care of yourself. Unexpected meetings with friends may also take place!

Leo

You’re tapping into your intuition today as the moon moves through Cancer, and creativity flows in your career as the moon mingles with electric Uranus.

Virgo

You’re in the mood to socialize today as the moon moves through Cancer, and you’re connecting with exciting and even eccentric people today as the moon connects with Uranus.

Libra

Your focus is on your career today as the moon moves through Cancer. Unexpected shifts concerning money and shared resources may take place as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Scorpio

The moon moves through fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you in an adventurous mood, and you’re connecting with exciting, unexpected people as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius

Issues like debts, taxes, and inheritances are on your mind as the moon moves through Cancer. A brilliant problem-solving mood flows as the moon connects with Uranus.

Capricorn

Your attention is on relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Cancer. The moon connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected thrills!

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your daily routine and habits, and you’re ready to switch things up as the moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, creating a fun and flirtatious atmosphere! You’re eager to experiment as the moon mingles with Uranus.

