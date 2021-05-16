Daily Horoscope: May 17, 2021

The moon in Cancer connects with the sun at 2:05 AM, bringing a boost in confidence. The moon opposes Pluto at 2:23 AM, reminding us the importance of feeling our feelings instead of repressing them. The sun connects with Pluto at 5:49 AM, creating a hugely transformative energy. The moon enters courageous fire sign Leo at 8:44 AM, inspiring creativity and heart.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a powerful moment for your career, security, and wealth building as the sun connects with power planet Pluto. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Taurus

Deep breakthroughs take place and you’re ready for a big change as the sun and Pluto make a harmonious connection. The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to your home and family life, too.

Gemini

Powerful emotional breakthroughs take place as the sun connects with Pluto. It’s a potent time to release the past. The moon enters Leo, encouraging communication.

Cancer

Powerful transformations take place in your relationships as the sun connects with Pluto. The moon enters Leo, bringing your attention to wealth and security.

Leo

You’re in an especially productive mood as the sun connects with power planet Pluto! The moon enters your sign today, encouraging you to sit with your emotions and nourish yourself.

Virgo

A powerful energy is in the air as the sun connects with Pluto: Deep transformations, creative breakthroughs, and a-ha moments take place. The moon enters Leo, finding you in an introspective mood.

Libra

Emotional breakthroughs take place today as the sun connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to make a wish!

Scorpio

It’s a powerful time for communication! Deep conversations take place as the sun connects with Pluto. Your focus is also on your career as the moon enters Leo.

Sagittarius

You may be accessing some rare or hard-to-access wealth or support as the sun connects with Pluto—exciting! The moon also enters fellow fire sign Leo, finding you in an adventurous mood!

Capricorn

It’s a powerfully creative time as the sun connects with transformative Pluto. You may have an artistic breakthrough! A passionate energy flows in your love life. The moon enters Leo, finding you reflecting on issues like debts and taxes.

Aquarius

It’s a powerful time for releasing the past as the sun connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, bringing your focus to relationships today, too.

Pisces

It’s a powerful moment for communication as the sun connects with Pluto: Deep conversations take place. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to reflect on your habits.

