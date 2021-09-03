Daily Horoscope: September 4, 2021

Communication kicks up as the moon in fire sign Leo connects with messenger Mercury at 12:45 AM—but the atmosphere may be heavy as the moon opposes serious Saturn at 2:55 AM. The moon clashes with genius Uranus at 3:23 PM, bringing surprises. A solid energy for communication flows at 9:30 PM as Mercury makes a harmonious connection with Saturn. It’s a great time to discuss plans, commitments, and boundaries.

All times ET.

Aries

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Saturn, making it a great day to discuss goals and commitments with your partners, as well as with your groups and communities.

Taurus

Communication planet Mercury makes a helpful connection with Saturn today, creating a solid energy for discussing plans, schedules, and career goals.

Gemini

It’s a productive day to make plans and discuss boundaries and standards, as your ruling planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn.

Cancer

It’s a productive time to set boundaries as communication planet Mercury connects with Saturn. Solid plans are set regarding themes like security and privacy.

Leo

Messenger planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a supportive atmosphere for discussing plans and commitments with your partners. The moon is also in your sign, encouraging you to pamper yourself!

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn, making it a solid day to discuss money, schedules, and goals. That said, don’t overbook yourself, Virgo—the moon in Leo wants you to take it slow!

Libra

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Saturn, creating a fantastic energy for planning the timelines of your creative projects, and for communicating your boundaries and standards in your love life!

Scorpio

It’s a fantastic day to connect with your inner voice. You’re feeling grounded and in touch with your intuition as Mercury connects with Saturn. The moon in Leo also finds you focused on your career.

Sagittarius

Communication planet Mercury connects with Saturn, making it a great day to discuss turning your dreams into reality! The moon in fellow fire sign Leo inspires courage and adventure.

Capricorn

Messenger planet Mercury makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Saturn today, creating a fantastic energy for discussing issues concerning money, security, and your career.

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Saturn, creating a great energy for discussing long-term plans, travel, and educational goals.

Pisces

It’s a solid day to discuss boundaries as the Mercury connects with Saturn. You’re feeling very in touch with your intuition. The moon in Leo also helps you organize your to-do list.

