Daily Horoscope: September 7, 2021

The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune at 9:34 AM, which may stir up some confusing emotions, but we’re feeling cool and in control as the moon connects with Pluto at 1:56 PM. The moon meets Mars at 3:24 PM, bringing a burst of energy. The moon enters social air sign Libra at 11:20 PM, encouraging connection.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Virgo meets your ruling planet Mars, inspiring you to tackle chores. You may also be inspired to kick an old habit. Your focus turns to connecting with others as the moon enters Libra.

Taurus

Passionate energy flows as the moon in fellow earth sign Virgo meets action planet Mars. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to bring more peace and balance to your daily routine.

Gemini

You’re energized to tackle projects at home as the moon in Virgo meets action planet Mars. The moon enters Libra, bringing creative inspiration and romance!

Cancer

Passionate conversations take place as the moon in Virgo mingles with power planet Pluto and action planet Mars. Your attention turns to home and family as the moon enters Libra.

Leo

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on finances today, and a productive energy flows as the moon connects with power planet Pluto. The moon enters Libra later on, kicking up communication.

Virgo

The moon is in your sign during the first part of the day, encouraging you to nourish yourself. You’re feeling confident as the moon meets Mars. The moon enters Libra later on, shifting your focus to money.

Libra

The moon in Virgo finds you connecting with your inner voice. Your imagination is especially active as the moon meets Mars. The moon enters your sign later on, encouraging you to reflect on your emotional needs.

Scorpio

Your social life is busy today as the moon in Virgo meets action planet Mars. The moon enters Libra later on, encouraging you to connect with your intuition.

Sagittarius

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your career today, and exciting achievements take place as the moon connects with Pluto. The moon enters Libra later on, bringing your attention to your social life.

Capricorn

Philosophical breakthroughs take place as the moon in fellow earth sign Virgo mingles with Pluto. The moon enters Libra later on, shifting your focus to your career.

Aquarius

It’s a powerful time to cut ties with the past as the moon mingles with Mars and Pluto. You’re ready for new adventures as the moon enters fellow air sign Libra.

Pisces

Exciting shifts take place in your relationships today. You may be connecting with some powerful people. The moon enters Libra later on, finding you focused on finances, like debts and taxes.

