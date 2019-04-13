Daily Horoscopes: April 14, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The sun connects with expansive Jupiter at 9:40 AM, creating a generous and lucky vibe—growth is taking place! Sweet Venus connects with mysterious Pluto at 7:48 PM, and there’s a potential for our crushes to feel super intense, but the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter at 8:49 PM and then with the sun at 9:38 PM, creating an easygoing atmosphere. Intriguing connections are formed today—it’s a powerful time to bond.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The sun connects with abundant Jupiter and brings you exciting opportunities today, Aries—it’s a marvelous time to travel, and you’re inspired to dive into your studies. Powerful connections are formed as Venus connects with Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Big emotions come up for you today, Taurus, but it’s a powerful time to release the past—the sun connects with Jupiter, helping you move on. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Pluto, finding you making deep connections with the people in your life.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The sun and Jupiter connect today, bringing you a dash of luck, Gemini! It’s a powerful time to get close to others—sweet Venus connects with Pluto, the planet of the underworld, which is profound for your intimate relationships…and exciting on the financial front, too!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a hugely productive day thanks to the sun and Jupiter’s connection, Cancer. Romance is in the air, and it’s a powerful time to get closer to someone, as romantic Venus connects with mysterious Pluto.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your ruling planet, the Sun, connects with lucky Jupiter today, bringing exciting opportunities and plenty of romance your way! Powerful transformations take place as sweet Venus connects with mysterious Pluto.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun and Jupiter connect today, finding you opening up emotionally—and a very deep bonding experience may take place as sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto. It’s a potent time to connect with someone on a deeper level, Virgo.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The sun connects with Jupiter, creating an easygoing energy for communication in your relationships. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Pluto, finding you in an emotionally intense mood, Libra—but it is also a powerful to grow closer to people.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun connects with lucky planet Jupiter, creating an easygoing energy at work and for getting your chores done. Venus connects with your ruling planet Pluto, turning up the heat in your love life! Excitement and passion flow. This is powerful for your creative projects, too.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, and a lucky energy is in the air, especially for love or creativity! Celebrations are taking place, Sagittarius. Venus and Pluto’s connection is major for you when it comes to cash and security—be bold, and ask for what you need!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun and Jupiter make a harmonious connection today, finding you feeling centered, Capricorn. Carve out time to sit with your emotions today—big realizations are made while you meditate or journal. Venus connects with Pluto, creating a passionate vibe—watch out for a juicy love note!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun and Jupiter’s connection creates an inspiring energy today, Aquarius. You’re in a friendly mood and there’s an easy vibe for communication. Sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto—if you know what you want, ask for it!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, creating a very productive energy, especially at work! Romantic Venus connects with power planet Pluto—juicy texts come your way!

