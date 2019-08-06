Daily Horoscopes: August 7, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The sun in Leo makes a harmonious connection with lucky planet Jupiter at 3:31 AM, creating a phenomenally inspired atmosphere of connectivity! People are feeling confident. The moon in Scorpio clashes with Venus at 10:01 AM and the sun at 1:31 PM, asking us to get real about what we want. The moon connects with Saturn at 2:02 PM, encouraging responsible behavior. The moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 7:16 PM, helping us tap into our intuition.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your ruling planet, the Sun, connects with lucky Jupiter, creating an atmosphere of generosity, passion, and kindness! It’s a beautiful day to connect with your spirit. Everything clicks. The moon in Scorpio brings your attention to your home life, where you’re ready to make some changes.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a powerful day to reconnect with your sense of home and family, to connect with your ancestors and cleanse the energy in your personal spaces, thanks to the sun’s connection with expansive Jupiter. The moon in Scorpio helps get you the information you’re seeking.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s an exciting day for communication and networking thanks to the sun’s connection with lucky planet Jupiter. The moon in Scorpio brings your attention to your finances, and encourages you to set some goals in building wealth and security, and make time to reflect on how your daily routine could be more productive and creative.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a powerful day to take the stage, Scorpio! The sun connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing prizes, adoration, and success your way. The moon is in your sign, reminding you to focus on self care. You’re ready to make some changes and set plans. Creativity is flowing!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Exciting opportunities come your way thanks to the sun in Leo’s connection with your ruling planet Jupiter—but you will want to go slow, due to the moon in sensitive water sign Scorpio. Be selective about what you expend energy on today.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Take it slow today, Capricorn, because the sun’s connection with Jupiter finds big things brewing on a psychic level for you. Make time for quiet meditation and journaling—your repressed emotions are ready to come to the surface and be witnessed. The moon in Scorpio inspires you to connect with friends.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a fantastic day for connection and relationships thanks to the sun’s harmonious connection with the planet of expansion, Jupiter. The moon in Scorpio brings your attention your career, and creativity is flowing.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, creating a productive atmosphere at work. Exciting opportunities come your way thanks to the moon in Scorpio. You’re seeing things in a new light!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

An easygoing, generous, and spirituality connected energy flows today thanks to the sun’s connection with lucky Jupiter! Intense feelings come to the surface, but you’re ready to sit with them and open yourself up to emotional transformation.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The sun makes a harmonious connection with lucky planet Jupiter today, inspiring emotional connectedness. It’s also an exciting day for your partnerships as the moon occupies mysterious, brooding Scorpio!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s an inspiring day for communication and connecting with your partners, thanks to the sun’s connection with lucky Jupiter. The moon in Scorpio finds you in a busy mood, and creativity is flowing as you tackle your daily chores.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

An atmosphere of luck and abundance is in the air thanks to the sun’s connection with jovial Jupiter! The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio, and romance and creativity is flowing—cute! Enjoy, dear Cancer!

