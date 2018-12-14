Daily Horoscopes: December 15, 2018

The moon in sensitive Pisces connects with transformative Pluto at 12:04 AM—the mood is very emotional, but there is potential for some big shifts to take place. Change continues to be a theme of the day as the moon squares off with the sun at 6:49 AM, asking us whether we really want to continue in the direction we’re heading. The moon enters fire sign Aries at 7:44 PM, boosting our energy!



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Pisces finds you in an emotional mood today, but you’re realizing just what you have to do to create comfort and security in your life. The moon enters Aries this evening, bringing fun your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Decisions are made today, and while you’re a practical person who usually leans on logic, your intuition is just as important today. Your focus turns to your home and family tonight as the moon enters Aries.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re making important changes today, Aquarius, allowing you to put your time and energy towards what really matters to you. The moon enters Aries tonight, bringing news your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign for most of today, Pisces, and it asks whether you are truly nurturing and supporting yourself, especially when it comes to your career. The moon enters Aries this evening, shifting your focus to money.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Pisces encourages you to rest up today. You find yourself at a crossroads, realizing that you’ve formed a new opinion or vision of how you want things to be. The moon enters your sign tonight, asking you to listen to your heart.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Either something has gained a new importance or something you were anxious about has resolved itself—either way, a shift in perspective arrives today. You’re tired, so rest!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Balancing your career and your relationships is a big focus today, Gemini. Tension is in the air, but things get moving as the moon enters fiery Aries tonight, connecting you with likeminded people.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces for most of today, encouraging you to think big. This evening, you set your sights on your goals as the moon enters Aries and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today you learn whether some flirtations in your life are serious or not. You’re in the mood for adventure this evening as the moon enters fellow fire sign Aries.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Tension is in the air today as you work out how to balance your relationships and your home life. Tonight, the moon entering fiery Aries brings a passionate and intense vibe to your partnerships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

After a long day of decision making, your focus shifts to your partnerships this evening when the moon enters Aries, your opposite sign. Embrace spontaneity in your relationships tonight!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in fellow water sign Pisces connects with your ruling planet Pluto, making for some very deep conversations and connections. A shift concerning money or value takes place. The moon enters Aries tonight, encouraging you to tackle your chores.

